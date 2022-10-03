DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Students of Northern High School will be released from classes early on Monday due to “Duke Energy electrical issues,” according to school officials.

School officials told parents that the electrical issues had shut off power to some campus buildings.

As a result, students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and all after-school activities and meetings are cancelled.

According to Duke Power’s outage map, the school’s electrical issues were reported at 8:40 a.m. and the cause of the outage is unknown.