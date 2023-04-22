DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The summer season is approaching and Durham Parks and Recreation is seeking several applicants to fill jobs.

“Hiring has been an issue for everybody — especially here at the city, it’s definitely been a challenge,” said Mary Unterreiner.

Unterreiner, who works with Durham Parks and Recreation as the culture and community manager, said it’s part of the reason they held a job fair over the weekend at Walltown Park Recreation Center.

“We have lifeguard positions available, school-age care and summer camp positions, bus driver positions and even outdoor recreation,” said Unterreiner.

She said they are working to fill not only seasonal jobs, but also part-time and full-time positions. In addition to the job fair event, she said staffers have been working to get out into the community and advertise more to get the word out.

“Sometimes awareness is the main issue,” she said.

Last year, Unterreiner said the city struggled to find lifeguards which impacted pool hours and closures. She said Durham is in a better position heading into the summer season, but there is still a great need.

Durham Parks and Recreation staff said summer camps are full and many have a waiting list.

“We have a pretty long wait list of kids who want to get into the summer camps and we’ll be able to offer a lot more spots in our summer camps if we get more staff,” Unterreiner said, adding she wants to make sure that they can provide services to families and also expand.

“So we can serve more kids, we can ensure that the pool hours are always covered so we don’t find ourselves in a staff shortage.”

Recreation Services Manager Danielle Haynes, also in attendance at the job fair, said they’ve seen a great need — especially while trying to find applicants for their summer camps and after school programs.

“It is a heavy need across the country. Childcare is hard to find for parents and we know it is essential for parents to work, and we know it is essential for kids socially to interact and meet new people,” Haynes said.

Haynes said she is currently working to fill 20 positions to help make sure their programs are at capacity.

“We haven’t seen this large of a gap in a very long time,” she said.

Durham Parks and Recreation staff told CBS 17 News that they are seeking applicants for 50 seasonal positions for summer camps and nearly 40 aquatic positions. The city currently offers free lifeguard certification through the Durham Aquatics School.

“Naturally, the type of work we get to do, outdoors, at pools during the summer with the community… it’s just really enjoyable, really impactful and really rewarding,” Unterreiner said.

Haynes agreed whether it’s a seasonal, part-time, or full-time position.

“A lot of people come thinking they’re going to do a short-term job and they end up finding their careers,” Haynes said.

In addition to applying on site, people can also find more information at DurhamNC.gov and DPRPlayMore.org.