DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — During a Thursday information meeting, Durham community members expressed frustration and concern over high lead levels found in multiple parks, first reported in a Duke University study.

The Duke study found high lead levels at East Durham, East End, and Walltown parks, in spots historically used as garbage incinerators. The city then added Lyon and Northgate parks to the list for additional testing.

Contractors, Mid-Atlantic Associates, will collect and test soil over the next five to six weeks.

They will test any area of more than 280 parts per million (ppm). For context, the Environmental Protection Agency has established a safe level of lead in soil near play areas lower than 400 ppm.

“Try to validate what Duke did, that’s part of what we’re doing,” Mid-Atlantic Associates president Darin McClure said. “Then, go back and test the areas that were above the EPA screening level.”

Meanwhile, the parks will stay open.

During Thursday night’s community meeting, neighbors near the parks in question urged county health leaders to close off or improve on-site signage about where the highest levels of lead had been detected, as well as offer lead testing for children in the area.

“We as adults have a responsibility, not only to have a safe and decent community, we have a responsibility to protect our children,” local Rafiq Zaidi said.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins, said before any further action is taken at the parks, they are waiting for the results of the third-party testing.

“We certainly want to make sure that relevant data, accurate data is presented,” Jenkins said.

Jesse Huddleston lives near Lyon Park and wants to see increased in-person outreach and partnerships with affected communities.

“We have to work together to figure this stuff out and in working together that means being in a relationship. Being in community, being in communication,” Huddleston said.

Visit the city’s online site for updated information on lead testing.