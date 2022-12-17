DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on.

CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon.

The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

“It’s our holiday parade,” said Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam.

Families lined the streets of downtown Durham, shoulder to shoulder, not an empty space to spare.

“We just thought we’d bring the family out to see the parade,” said Tiffany Bennett, who brought her husband and kids along. “We were out here since 9 a.m., and we got good spots.”

Bundled in jackets and hats, the excitement was clear: this was the place to be for some holiday cheer.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

“I’m seeing a lot more people out this year, which is really great to see,” said Allam. “Especially a lot of kids, which just warms everyone’s hearts.”

Everyone has their favorite: the act they long to see.

“My favorite part is the bands, the high school bands,” said Andre Bennet.

“All of the city utilities as well as the county services are in the parade,” said Allam.

A spotlight shined upon those hardworking crews: their floats all lit up like Christmas trees.

“For residents and community members to know this is their service members, these are the folks who make sure the city and county run every day,” said Allam.