DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters.

This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive.

Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door.

Officials said 36 firefighters, from both Durham and Lebanon Fire Departments, responded and had the fire under control in roughly 10 minutes.

Firefighters said the two residents made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.