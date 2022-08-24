DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road.

That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.

People who live on Kingston Avenue said the problem with the sinkhole started 7-10 years ago.

“The sinkhole started expanding, and it kept getting worse and worse over the years,” Clay Clark said, a resident of the subdivision.

Clark and several other residents are concerned for their safety and the safety of others who are forced to drive on this road every day.

“I think it’s kind of dangerous sometimes,” Haven Morales said, a young girl who lives with her family on Kingston Avenue. “We have been driving over it and I’m scared one day it might break, like the whole road, and somebody might fall in the hole.

Another family sent CBS 17 a video of a van that actually had fallen in the hole.

The residents said the mailman and trash truck are forced to turn around and go around the block to finish making deliveries and picking up trash, because they don’t want to drive over the sinkhole. People who live on the street are also concerned about first responders being able to make it to an emergency safely.

“Ambulances and fire trucks, I don’t know how much they weigh, but but what’s the weight of one of those vehicles going to do when it hits it,” Clark said.

Crystal Price/CBS 17

Crystal Price/CBS 17

Crystal Price/CBS 17

Clark said he had reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation about getting the sinkhole fixed.

When he reached out to them, he was told that Kingston Avenue is not state maintained, because decades ago the developer never petitioned to have the road turned over to the state.

This means the state is not responsible for making the repairs to the road, and the responsibility for repairing the road falls on the homeowners.

This is frustrating for homeowners who live on the street, because they said they were never told it was a private street when they moved in. “We pay our taxes and city water just like all the other neighbors do,” said Patrick Bronson, who lives right in front of where the sinkhole is.

“I don’t understand why they won’t give us any kind of assistance.” Bronson said.

Clark agreed with Bronson. “The community has done their part,” Clark said. “We’re just asking for the state, the county and the city to come up and do their part.”

CBS 17 reached out to NCDOT about these residents concerns and to see if there were any other options for getting the road fixed.

John Sandor, a NCDOT engineer, said Durham County Commissioners recently approved a new ordinance in February called the Orphan Road Program.

This program assists neighborhoods with the repair and transfer of roadways to NCDOT. “So what the county will do is actually work with the DOT to develop what this list of repairs would be, and some sort of cost,” Sandor said. “The county would actually fund that and finance it back through all the homeowners.”

Sandor said situations like this are more common than you would think.

“There are a lot of roads like this that have fallen into this category, but it’s usually not until an issue like this case, with the sinkhole, where they become aware of the status of that road and who in fact is responsible,” Sandor said.

To report issues or concerns about roads maintained by NCDOT or for more information about if your county has an orphan road policy, call NCDOT at 1-877-368-4968.