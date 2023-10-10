Officer K. Jackson in a photo from Durham Police Dept.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police officers were honored as Officers of the Month by the department for capturing several suspects after a car was stolen with a baby in the backseat in August.

The incident was reported in broad daylight as a kidnapping in the 4400 block of North Roxboro St. on August 14, according to the Durham Police Department.

A father said he left his black Honda CRV running with his 1-year-old child inside the SUV, a news release said. When the man returned to the SUV — the Honda was stolen and the child was gone, he told police.

Unknown to the father, the suspects had dropped the child off at Excelsior Classical Academy. The baby was later found safe at the school.

Durham police said last week three officers worked together closely to quickly track down the Honda, chase it and capture all the suspects.

“Due to the excellent work of Officer Dixon and Officer K. Jackson and all the officers on D Squad, the stolen vehicle was recovered, no people or property was injured, and all the suspects were successfully charged,” a Durham police news release said.

The scene of the end of the chase after an SUV was stolen with a baby inside in Durham Aug. 14. (Photo by Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

The stolen Honda was first spotted traveling in downtown by Officer S. Dixon, who tried to stop the SUV. The Honda driver fled, and Dixon was approved to chase the SUV.

Dixon kept the SUV in sight while Officer Jackson regularly updated the speed and location of the chase.

“The suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle in an apartment complex. Officers Dixon, Jackson, and B. Colley quickly apprehended four of the six suspects. A fifth suspect was located after a search,” police said.