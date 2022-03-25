DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three adults are now without a home following a house fire in Durham on Friday morning, city fire officials said.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire call in the 1200-block of N. Mangum Street at approximately 3:30 a.m., said Durham Fire Department Division Chief David Swain in a press release.

According to Swain, the first arriving units reported a two-story home with fire coming out of the roof and side of the house. The department responded to the fire with 40 firefighters, Swain said. It took around 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but three adults do live in the house. Due to heavy fire damage, the three now have to find somewhere else to live, for the time being, officials said.

There were no injuries reported. The American Red Cross has been called to assist those displaced.

The cause of the fire and where it started has not yet been determined. An investigation is underway.