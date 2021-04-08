Durham house destroyed in Thursday morning fire, officials say; no injuries reported

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house in Durham was destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, according to the Durham Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a house fire call at 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 1900-block of Faucette Avenue, officials said. Callers reported flames coming through the roof of the house.

Photo by BC Richard Ray

Photo by DC Jim Cole

Fire crews with 35 firefighters responded to the home and upon arrival, saw a one-story home engulfed in flames, the fire department said. It took 20 minutes and three hose lines to knock down the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and a search of the residence didn’t uncover any victims, officials said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.