DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A Durham home was severely damaged in a fire, according to firefighters.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Eva Street.

Firefighters said there was heavy fire coming from the rear of the house when they arrived.

38 firefighters responded and it took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

Firefighters said no one was injured, and the house was “undergoing renovations.”

A house next door was impacted by this fire and had minor exterior damage; the residents at that house were able to go back inside their home after the “fire was contained in the original house,” firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.