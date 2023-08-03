DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For some living across the Triangle, purchasing a home might seem increasingly difficult.

But the timing was just right for Barbara Gray as she was able to buy her first home within the last year.

“I have been waiting for this house for probably 20 years or better,” she said.

In East Durham, Gray’s property is one of 37 homes that were just built in collaboration with the Durham Housing Authority and Habitat for Humanity of Durham.

Families making at or below 80 percent of the area median income were eligible to buy. For a family of four, that would be just over $80,000.

“I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity for African Americans to get a home that they can call their own,” Gray said.

The affordable homes are all part of the housing authority’s Building Blocks initiative.

The new community sits at the site of the former Few Gardens development, where Aalayah Sanders grew up.

“It’s such a tremendous opportunity to uplift our community by offering homeownership to be able to build generational wealth and to stabilize this community as well,” the DHA Communications Manager said.

These Habitat homes near Morning Glory Avenue are now occupied by 150 members of the Durham community.

“We are really excited to see all these houses have closed and all the families are in,” Durham Habitat Director of Development and Advancement Lindsay Tomlinson said. “It’s raining a little bit now, but on a normal day, the kids are out here on the street with their bikes and there’s just a lot of vibrant activity coming up.”

That’s something Gray is happy to have after spending most of her life bouncing around from apartment to apartment.

“I’m really hoping that this is a family home and that’s what I want it to be,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity of Durham is currently building seven more affordable homes in the area.