Durham Housing Authority handing out stipends to McDougald Terrace residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Housing Authority will hand out stipends to McDougald Terrace families on Saturday.
The head of household will need to take their ID to the DHA central office starting at 10 a.m. The DHA will hand out stipends until 1 p.m.
Transportation for residents will be provided and buses will start picking people up at their hotels at 9:15 a.m.
