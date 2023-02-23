DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Housing Authority has plans to demolish the McDougald Terrace Apartment Complex in Durham, but it needs the thumbs up from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It’s all part of their plans to get more affordable housing units into Durham. Leaders say even though they plan to demolish the property, they’ll then rebuild it with even more units.

Anthony Scott with the Housing Authority says it’s a practice they’re trying to do across the city: tearing down older buildings and replacing them with newer units and more units.

He says in some instances, they’ve been able to double the amount of units in certain properties. He says they hope to do the same with the McDougald Terrace property.

“Our preliminary plans show the 360 units will be torn down, plus additional ten acres of land that we own at the old Lincoln Apartments, and we’ll be able to build back somewhere in the neighborhood of about 600 units on that site,” Scott said.