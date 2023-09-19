DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Housing Authority is receiving millions of dollars from the federal government to fix hazards in some of its public housing communities.

The housing authority will get two grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development worth more than $6 million to address hazards like lead-based paint, mold and asbestos.

That money will help people in the Hoover Road, Oxford Manor and McDougald Terrace apartment complexes, along with the Club Boulevard Community and a rental house on Worth Street.

DHA’s CEO Anthony Scott says these families deserve to live safely and comfortably.

“We’ve had this very aggressive approach to try to redevelop our public housing communities but that’s going to take years to do and in the meantime, we still have families that are living in these properties and we have to do everything we can to make sure we take care of those,” Scott said.

Scott tells CBS 17 making repairs and doing preventative work is an ongoing process so there’s no timeline on getting it all done but the grants will allow them to get the work done faster.

HUD is spending $157 million nationwide to address hazards in public housing.