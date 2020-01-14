Durham Housing Authority to test other properties following crisis at McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Housing Authority will conduct testing at all its affordable housing developments after elevated carbon monoxide forced more than 270 families to be temporarily relocated from McDougald Terrace.

The DHA will begin with the Hoover Road property, CEO Anthony Scott said Tuesday in a press conference.

There have been almost 350 units inspected at McDougald Terrace. Of those, 211 had faulty stoves, 38 had faulty furnaces, and 35 had water heater issues. Scott said the faulty appliances are an easy fix because they just have to be replaced.

In a press conference earlier on Tuesday, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel called on the federal government to assist the community in what he called a “full-fledged emergency.”

City officials have developed a plan that involves the $95 million housing bond given to Durham. About $60 million of that money is being used to renovate and redevelop public housing communities across the city.

McDougald Terrace is not a part of the first wave of communities that the $60 million will be used for due to the massive size and cost of the property, Schewel says, but $7 million has been allocated to help residents temporarily, namely those that have been in hotels for nearly two weeks.

