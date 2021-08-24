Durham Housing Authority’s maintenance repair hotline delayed as some tenants struggle to report issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Currently, the Durham Housing Authority has 654 open work orders that tenants have filed and it is also working to hire more maintenance workers to help get caught up on repairs.

Meanwhile, some tenants tell CBS 17 they are having a hard time getting ahold of someone with DHA to report a maintenance problem in their apartment.

Virginia Lucke who lives at 519 East Main, formerly known as Oldham Towers, said she had been trying to report a maggot infestation for weeks.

The maggots were coming from the trash chutes, that had been backed up for weeks after someone threw a large object down it.

“I’ve had nightmares for weeks,” Lucke said. “I’m so nervous over that stuff, it’s made me numb.”

While the Durham Housing Authority did come out to clear out the trash and exterminate the chutes, she said she had a hard time getting ahold of them to report the problem.

She said she called the office of her public housing community multiple times but had no luck.

“I called them about five times, and this has been going on for over three and a half weeks,” Lucke said. “They finally did something about it when I went on TV.”

In January, officials with the Durham Housing Authority told CBS 17 that they had discovered there were issues with the DHA work order system.

For instance, tenants would say they filed a work order, but DHA officials had no record of it.

To make it easier for tenants to report maintenance issues, DHA has been working with a third-party company to create a maintenance repair hotline.

The hotline was supposed to be up and running by late August, but DHA officials told CBS 17 on Tuesday it has been delayed until mid-September.

This is the sixth time the anticipated hotline has been delayed.

CBS 17 asked DHA officials why the hotline has been delayed, but we haven’t heard back.