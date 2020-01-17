Durham housing CEO received $15K bonus in early days of carbon monoxide crisis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Housing Authority CEO received a $15,000 bonus and a $3,000 raise amid the beginning of the carbon monoxide crisis at McDougald Terrace.

Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott was hired in June 2016 and given an annual salary of $195,000. His contract states he is entitled to a 10-percent annual bonus at the discretion of the Board of Commissioners, documents obtained by CBS 17 show.

Scott also receives $550 vehicle allowance a month.

The $15,000 bonus given to Scott on December 30 fell short of his potential $20,000 bonus as the Board said “there is always room for improvement.”

The bonus and raise follow a performance review of Scott by the Board on November 6.

On December 27, CBS 17 reported the Durham Housing Authority decided to do emergency carbon monoxide inspections after seven reports of carbon monoxide exposure at McDougald Terrace in the previous month.

On January 3, voluntary evacuations began at McDougald Terrace after inspections found elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

More than a hundred families remain displaced as of January 17.

Faulty stoves, furnaces, and water heaters have been identified as the sources of the carbon monoxide levels, Scott said in an earlier press event.

Crews are working to replaces those appliances.

As of January 13, the evacuation and inspections had cost the DHA $485,000 from its capital fund.

In comparison, the Winston Salem Housing Authority CEO earns an annual salary of $187,638 and received what is equivalent to a $800 monthly car allowance.

The Wilmington Housing Authority CEO receives a $167,000 salary and a monthly $700 car allowance.

