Durham intersection expected to close for 90 days

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An important intersection in Durham is set to close Tuesday for a widening project.

NCDOT officials say they plan to close the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue for 90 days which allow for the reconstruction of the intersection which includes grading, utilities, drainage, curb, sidewalks, and signals.

Alston Avenue traffic will use Geer, Elizabeth and Main streets to get around the closure. Holloway Street traffic will take Elizabeth Street, Liberty Street and Miami Boulevard to get around the closure.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detours and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.