Durham police still looking for suspect in fatal July 1 stabbing, asking for public’s help

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are asking for information about a July 1 fatal stabbing in the 2300 block of Charles Street. Investigators were at the scene for more than 12 hours trying to identify a suspect and find evidence.

Investigators found 35-year-old Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera stabbed to death in his home Thursday evening around 5:30.

Investigators viewed Mosquera’s security system that night and saw that he had entered his home with another person around 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. The other person was described as a thin male wearing a white T-shirt, gray stonewash jeans and sneakers.

Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera (Family photo via Durham Police Department)

Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera (Family photo via Durham Police Department)



Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera’s truck (Durham Police Department)

Investigators are still working to identify this person, a news release from police said on Wednesday.

The release also said it was later determined that Mosquera’s car, a 2017 Gray Toyota Tacoma, had been stolen.

It was later found approximately three-quarters of a mile down the road on the side of Interstate 540, abandoned.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have seen the stolen vehicle just before the U.S. 64 exit in Knightdale, or anyone walking on the side of the highway in the early hours of July 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Adams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29546 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.