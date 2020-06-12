Durham issues amendment to ‘Safer-at-Home’ order that addresses fitness classes, realtors

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham city and county officials on Friday announced an amendment to the Safer-at-Home Order issued back in May, according to a press release.

The new amendment, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday, addresses outdoor exercise classes and changes for realtors.

Outdoor exercise classes will now be allowed so long as they are “conducted in accordance with the Order’s Social Distancing and Sanitation Requirements and the requirements of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services,” the release said.

“We are glad to be able to open up outdoor fitness classes to a maximum of 25 people. Public health guidance tells us that this is safe as long as there is 10 feet of distance between participants and other sanitation measures are carefully observed,” said Mayor Steve Schewel in the release.

The amendment will also allow realtors to hold open houses at homes that are for sale – although officials “strongly” discourage that they do so.

If realtors do hold open houses, they must adhere to the Order, which says that no more than 10 people can be in the home and they must ocmply with the Social Distancing and Sanitation Requirements.

“All realtors and their clients should use safety precautions when entering both vacant and occupied properties,” the release said.

“We appreciate the active engagement and participation of both our realtors and our fitness centers in our Durham Recovery and Renewal Task Force Roundtables,” said Durham Board of County Commissioners Chair Wendy Jacobs. “Like many of our business sectors, they are taking the lead to develop and implement industry best practices putting their clients and customers safety first.”

The Safer-at-Home Order will remain in effect until it is amended again or rescinded.

