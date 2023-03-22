DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County jury convicted a Raleigh man of attempted first-degree murder Wednesday.

The Durham County District Attorney’s Office obtained four convictions earlier in a trial in a 2021 shooting.

CBS 17 previously reported that on March 18, 2021, Morrisville police responded to the 5700 block of Arringdon Park Drive in Morrisville where they found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The DA said the victim was left paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the assistant DAs, Tyree Shajuan Lee, then 21 of Raleigh, was previously in a relationship with the victim’s girlfriend. The victim was in his car at the apartment complex when Lee drove by and began shooting at him.

Evidence shown in court revealed five to 10 shots were fired, striking the victim in the face and spine — leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and with a broken jaw. Lee then fled the scene.

The victim identified Lee as the person who shot him. A delivery driver also saw the shooting and gave information providing his account. The victim and the delivery driver testified in the trial.

Evidence presented in the trial included cell phone data showing Lee at the scene of the shooting while it happened, and that he changed his phone number afterward.

Prosecutors also submitted records showing Lee rented a car matching the description of the one used by the shooter and returned it the next day.

On April 1, 2021, Lee was arrested.

On Wednesday, a jury found Lee guilty of:

attempted first-degree murder,

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury,

discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, and

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“The Durham DA’s Office wants to thank the victim and the witnesses in this case for their willingness to come forward,” said Assistant District Attorney Carolee Ramoin. “The cooperation of community members can be pivotal in proving a criminal case. Both the victim and the witness to this shooting bravely testified in court and were critical to establishing the defendant as the shooter and describing his dangerous actions for the jury.”

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Durham Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wake County Fugitive Task Force, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Michael O’Foghludha presided and sentenced Lee to between 19 and 24 years in prison, followed by a consecutive term of 19 to 32 months.

The DA said in criminal matters, sentences are based on offense class and the defendant’s prior record level, which can range from Level 1 as the lowest to Level 6 as the highest. In this case, Lee had a prior record level of four.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Carolee Ramoin and Daniel Spiegel.