DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile has been arrested for abducting a baby with a knife near an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.
Shortly after 7:40 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard in reference to a child abduction of a six-month-old baby.
When police arrived, they spoke with the mother of the baby.
The mother said a female took out a knife and abducted her baby, according to the police department.
Officers said they canvassed the area and found the baby in a nearby apartment.
The baby is safe and back with her mother, officers confirmed.
Police identified the suspect as a juvenile and took her into custody.
They said she has been transferred to headquarters for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 ext 29342 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to felony arrests and callers never have to identify themselves.