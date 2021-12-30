Durham K9 officer struck by suspected drunk driver Wednesday night

K9 Officer B.K. Gardner was hit by an assumed drunk driver Wednesday night and taken to a local hospital (Durham police).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police K9 officer and his patrol cruiser were struck by a suspected drunk driver late Wednesday night in Durham, the cities Public Information Officer confirms.

K9 officer B.K. Gardner was driving north on Guess Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled out from a stop sign in front of Gardner.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Byron Cinto-Lopez, then fled on foot from the vehicle.

He was later apprehended and arrested by Durham police and charged with driving while impaired, felony hit-and-run and no operator’s license.

Cinto-Lopez has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Gardner has been taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but remains hospitalized. Additionally, Choco, the officer’s K9, was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

