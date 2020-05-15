Durham keeps stay-at-home order in place indefinitely

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a North Carolina city is keeping a stay-at-home order in place since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic in effect indefinitely.
Durham Mayor Steve Schewel announced Friday a revised order will largely conform to Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest statewide order, allowing most businesses to operate if they adhere to strict cleaning protocols and take steps to ensure social distancing for both customers and employees.
But Schewel said the local order will continue to be stricter than the state’s in several ways, including requiring people to cover their faces in public whenever social distancing isn’t feasible.
