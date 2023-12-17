DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department is seeing a rise in the number of kitchen fires.

The department tells CBS 17 it’s responded to 66 kitchen fires since June of this year. That’s compared to 55 from June through December of 2022.

Captain Elaine Towner with the Durham Fire Department said that’s mainly because of people leaving something on a stove or in the oven and getting distracted by another task.

“They’re either going to look at the computer because they’re working from home. They go to help the children out with something,” she said. “They may run out on the front porch to pick up a package.”

The National Fire Protection Association says cooking has been the leading cause of house fires in the U.S. for several years. It’s also the second leading cause of fire-related deaths. Capt. Towner points out that it also leads to significant and expensive damage.

“With construction costs and remodeling costs and that type of thing, it can be in the tens of thousands, probably,” Towner said.

The Durham Fire Department asks people to never leave food unattended, use timers to tell you when food is done, and make sure your stove is clear of anything that can catch on fire.

For more fire prevention tips, click here.