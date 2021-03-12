Durham lakes open for boating and fishing Friday with restrictions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s recreational boat season will open for ‘reel’ fishing and beginners alike March 12.

Patrons can enjoy recreation boating and fishing at Lake Michie and Little River Friday through November 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lake will open with a limited capacity to meet state and local social distancing requirements, patrons will have to use a lottery system to access a permit at each lake.

The lottery system will operate from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. before the preferred launch or bank fishing day. To enter the lottery, patrons must text “LM Launch” to 833-497-0004 to obtain a personal motorized boat launch permit at Lake Michie and “LR Bank Fish” to 833-497-0004 for a bank fishing permit at Little River Lake. Lottery winners will be notified via text once the lottery closes at 6 p.m.

Boating permits are only valid for the date and location they were issued.

Durham Parks and Recreation ask that lake users do their part to practice social distancing at the lakes by remaining at least 6 feet away from others. Patrons are required to wear face-coverings at all times when social distancing is not possible.

