Durham launches business owner resource website

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Small business owners in Durham now have a place to go to for resources and help during the COVID-19 crisis.

The city partnered with a network of local business support organizations to launch the website Durham Business 360.

The website offers information on Durham’s “stay at home” ordinance, available grants and loans, technical assistance, and more.

Durham Business 360 also has an events calendar with upcoming webinars from partner organizations and a running list of what other companies, business support organizations, and government entities are doing to assist.

Business owners should check the all-in-one web page regularly as it is expected to be updated daily. Future entrepreneurs can also use the website as a tool to start, grow, and manage their business.

