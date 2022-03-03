DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Thursday afternoon, a majority of city council members voiced support for implementing ShotSpotter, so now the gun detection technology will move forward in the city’s budget process.

During a budget retreat session, Durham Mayor Pro Tem Mark Anthony Middleton called on city council members to support funding a one-year pilot program of ShotSpotter technology.

It would involve placing sensors in the city that would detect gunfire, alert police, and dispatch officers to the scenes. The idea is to increase response times to scenes and to better alert police about gunfire, as not all shooting incidents get reported to police.

Middleton said the first three months are part of a free trial and the remaining nine months of the year would cost the city $197,500.

“I am proposing that for less than what we pay in salary to our top executive, we engage an earnest pilot to collect data to see if this is a tool that could help us,” Middleton said.

Council member Charlie Reece spoke after Middleton, saying that he thinks there needs to be more discussion about this.

“I think council really should hear from folks in the community before we put money into this technology,” Reece said.

But councilman Leonardo Williams said he thinks the time to move forward with this technology is now.

“To suggest that we push it out a little longer while folks are getting shot and killed on a weekly basis — I think the listening has been done and I think it’s time for us to act on it,” Williams said.

Council member DeDreana Freeman said she hears gunfire in her neighborhood every night.

“I fully support a pilot, its worth having a conversation in the community, while the pilot is going,” Freeman said.

Last year in Durham, homicides were up 35 percent and the city continues to average at least two shooting incidents per day.

Gun violence has been a problem in Durham for years, spiking in 2020 with almost 1,000 shooting incidents and 318 people shot.

Council member Javiera Caballero said she has concerns about if this is the right technology that should be used to address the problem.

“I lived in Chicago where they spent an inordinate amount on policing and strategies like this, and gun violence has not decreased and it’s been years,” Caballero said. “There are other ways to help us have real community safety. Until we actually do something about regulating guns in this country, we will fail over and over again.”

Mayor Elaine O’Neal said she is in support of trying out the technology.

“In light of all the people who are dying on our streets, this is one thing in the toolbox that we get the opportunity to try for free,” O’Neal said.

But council member Jillian Johnson said just because its free, she said that does not mean it’s the right solution. She brought up a time in Chicago when a child was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

“I want to give the people the correct solution to their problem, not just something, because they want something and because its free,” Johnson said.

Four out of the seven city council members were in support of ShotSpotter during Thursday’s meeting. Since a majority of council members were in support of the technology, it will move forward in the budget process.

The final budget will be presented to city council by the city manager in June.