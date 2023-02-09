DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s an issue that Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead says he constantly grapples with.

“So, it troubles me. It troubles me immensely. That’s what keeps me up at night. How do we save our youth,” he stated.

He’s talking about ongoing gun violence.

“I think we have to have conversations with our young people. Clearly the adults have not been able to come up with strategies to stop this behavior or stop this violence. I’m looking to our young people for solutions. I really want to have those conversations,” Birkhead said.

For a second straight day, Durham officers and deputies kept a close eye on Hillside High School. It comes after deputies got a tip about weapons in the woods near the school.

Less than 24 hours after two students were shot on the American Tobacco Trail near campus, one of the students, a 17-year-old, died. The other is 15-years-old and is in the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting is not random.

“This young man had hopes and dreams of what he wanted to be. If he had lived. That didn’t happen,” a community member said during the Durham Board of Education meeting.

Parents and school members voiced concerns during a meeting Thursday evening.

Durham School Board Chair Bettina Umstead mentioned she met with students recently.

“Just a few weeks ago I was at Hillside High School, and I listened to students who shared solutions for how to increase safety in their community. Students asked for additional gun safety programs. They asked for the additional programs to support students through mental health,” she explained.

Durham’s Mayor and Hillside alum, Elaine O’Neal, said during the city council work session, “it’s got to stop at this point.”

“This needs to be a city-wide, county-wide discussion and collaboration,” said Birkhead.

Birkhead said he’s looking forward to having those conversations.

He said he hopes the play “State of Urgency” next week at Hillside can help spark this discussion.