DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For over a dozen homeless people, including Mike Balbuena, an old school bus served as the mode of transportation for what they hope is a brighter future.

Balbuena said he was just trying to get out of the cold.

“There’s really nothing in Fayetteville that helps with resources,” he said. “Plus, I heard about this place and it sounded like a good option.”

14 homeless people boarded a bus from Fayetteville that dropped them off at the Durham Rescue Mission on Wednesday night.

A representative with the Fayetteville Police Department secured the bus to take those individuals to Durham. For days, she had been passing out flyers to the unhoused community, promising them a better life at Durham Rescue Mission.

As that group of people from Fayetteville works to make Durham their new home, leaders in the Bull City said they’re extremely concerned about the busing situation. Some city leaders said they didn’t know this was happening until they were informed by CBS 17.

Mayor Leonardo Williams said he’d like to ensure that those from Fayetteville get sustained support, so they don’t end up on Durham’s streets. The mayor tells us there’s currently over 300 homeless people in the city.

“If we’re recruiting homeless people to the area, and if they aren’t being sustained in services provided, where are they going?” Williams said. “And when we do our count, we are seeing them on our streets.”

At the Durham Rescue Mission, CEO Rob Tart said there shouldn’t be much of a concern as many leave his shelter in a better position. He said they never turn anyone away from the mission.

“The homeless community does not have to be a weight on the community, it’s just how you approach homelessness I think that makes the difference,” Tart said. “We don’t just feed people at night, house them, and then send them out the next day to wreak havoc on the city.”

Those who arrived from Fayetteville are counting on that. And with a new year on the horizon, Balbuena has one goal in mind.

“Be clean, because I had an addiction problem at one time,” he said.

Mayor Williams said he wants Durham Rescue Mission to be involved in the city’s system of care. But the organization tells CBS 17 it has not been included in the city’s Homeless Services Advisory Committee, something they would like to change.

The 14 unhoused men, women and children loaded the bus Wednesday outside of Fayetteville Day Resource Center.

“There are a lot of citizens in our community, unhoused citizens in our community and they have nowhere to go currently,” Fayetteville Police Homeless Coordinator Deanna Braggs said.

She arranged for a Rockfish Camp and Retreat Center bus to drop these people off 90 miles away.

“I did meet with the Durham Rescue Mission to make sure it’s a facility that’s adequate and to make sure they would accept people from our community,” Braggs said.

The move drew outrage from some community activists while a number of people within the homeless community decided against taking the trip.

“If they can get people off the streets and out of the cold, then I would say it’s a good thing,” Fayetteville shelter resident Shane Taylor said.

Taylor just finally got into a Fayetteville shelter after being homeless for months.

“There’s a lot of people out on the streets just don’t have anywhere to go,” Taylor said. “They just sleep under a bridge or sleeping in tents to try and stay warm.”

“I think the county can’t address homelessness on its own and by itself,” Assistant Cumberland County Manager for Community Support Heather Skeens said.

Cumberland County plans to build a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a housing and support center for the homeless. The county has been waiting for months for the City of Fayetteville to approve a special use permit to break ground.

“It was taken to the city council at the beginning of December for a special use permit,” Skeens said. “It was continued until January to make sure there is enough time notice for a public hearing.”

CBS 17 reached out to the mayor of Fayetteville for comments on this move. A spokesperson for the city declined commenting on his behalf.

As of right now, there are no plans to have the homeless individuals transported back to Fayetteville.