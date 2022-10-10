DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and Durham leaders want to make sure you and your family have a plan in place if a fire happens.

CBS 17 also spoke with the department about its partnership with the National Fire Protection Association.

Monday Chief Robert Zoldos shared what plans families should have in place in the event of a fire. He also gave details as to why the pandemic increased the amount of house fires they have responded to.

“We want to prevent the 911 calls from happening in the first place. When we can do that we know people are safe,” Chief Zoldos said.

This week Durham’s County office for Emergency service Fire Marshall Division is teaming up with the organization to make sure people are informed. In a week, Chief Zoldos said they receive about four calls related to fires. This is one of their ways to get the message out.

Members from the Red Cross said they normally see an increase in fire related calls when it gets cold out.

“This weekend we did see a little bit of the cold, the temperatures dropped a little bit, and with that we always see an uptick in home fires because people are turning on their heat, they’re starting to do things to stay warm,” Red Cross Rep Cally Edwards said.

“[It’s] a busy time for us. People are trying out new and different things to heat the home. They might try portable heaters. They may be firing up their fire place for the first time. And that does lead to more fires,” Zoldos added.

Chief Zoldos also shared that new material in homes allows fire to spread quickly. On average, people have less than two minutes to escape.

“Have two ways out of your house. The fire may be blocking the primary means of escape, so make sure you have two ways out. Have one meeting place, so that your family and anyone you live with can get out there and we can report that everyone [got] out. And finally practice it twice a year,” he said.

Smoke alarms and detectors are other useful advices families want to check regularly in the event of a fire.

For more information on Fire Prevention week, click here.