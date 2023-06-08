Durham would like to set itself up to be a premier destination for traveling sports teams.

That’s why advocates are proposing a multi-sport complex for the city that could potentially serve an even greater purpose.

It would also be a place where teens and families could go to play sports, watch them —and engage in family activities.

Right now it’s still in the conception stage, but those proposing the sports complex came to Durham city hall on Thursday to give the City Council an advance peek at the concept.

Sports is an important part of growing up and for the youth of Durham—it can serve more than one purpose.

“I honestly think it’s a good idea especially for the inner-city kids,” said Durham resident Jillian Giles. “It gives them a lot of things to do. Honestly, I feel like it’ll stop a lot of the other stuff that’s going on in town.”

Durham is growing, and if estimates are correct for the coming decade, that expansion will continue. That’s why the Durham Sports Commission is talking about building a multi-sport complex.

“There’s so much research that shows that kids involved in sports have better health outcomes and better academic outcomes,” said Susan Amey of Discover Durham. “They are less involved in crime. There were so many benefits to society that it’s a critically important project.”

It’s an ambitious proposal which includes:

Indoor/Outdoor complex on 37 acres

8 outdoor baseball/softball and multipurpose fields

indoor Track/Volleyball and basketball courts with seating for 5,000

10,000 square feet of family entertainment space

“I used to play sports in high school and middle school and it was what kept me busy,” said Durham resident Olivia Hager. “You provide the opportunity for people to get into the sport and have something to look forward to when they have nothing to do.”

On Thursday, the Durham Sports Commission laid out its plans for the facility in front of City Council.

“This is a big investment for the community to make and we want to give our elected officials an opportunity to say yes,” said Amey. “We are anticipating the kinds of questions and information they’re going to want to see later to make that decision.”

Still to be decided— where the complex will be located and the potential cost and funding. Right now those are unknowns.

In a few months, the Sports Commission will return to City Council with a proposal that will include renderings of the complex, as well as cost and location specifics.