DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are kicking off “Minority Enterprise Development Week” with the goal of celebrating minority-owned businesses and helping them take that next step.

Business and community leaders were at City Hall Monday morning to kick off this year’s MED Week.

The City of Durham and Durham County will host information sessions this week on topics small business owners need to know about, from securing money for their businesses to construction and technology.

“The issues of access to capital, access to information and technical assistance is really some of the ingredients that are essential for success entrepreneurship,” said Andre Pettigrew, director of the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

City and county officials are also launching two new programs: one to help longtime businesses that have contributed to the city’s culture and another program focused on helping micro-businesses and startups grow.

Both of those programs will be open to all qualifying business owners. For more information on MED Week and those programs, click the following links:

