DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re one step closer to being able to openly carry and drink alcohol in downtown Durham.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to create a downtown social district where outdoor drinking would be allowed.

“We will all be ever vigilant and we will be watching safe and happy times in downtown Durham for everybody,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said following the vote.

The area — dubbed the Bullpen by the group that proposed it, Downtown Durham Inc. — stretches from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park to Greer Street.

Durham map of proposed social district boundaries. (City of Durham)

Beginning as soon as Dec. 1, people could openly carry and consume alcoholic beverages inside the border of the district between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A similar district has been created in Raleigh.

During the open comment period of the meeting, former City Council member Jacqueline Wagstaff questioned why the district was being confined to just one section of the city.

“It almost appears that this proposal is being made for the rich development that you all have created downtown with the million-dollar condos and the million-dollar people that are living down there, and that’s not fair to the total,” Wagstaff said. “There’s no equity in that.”