DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham officials are hosting the 19th Annual Women’s Forum on Tuesday evening.

This year’s theme is “Providing Hope, Promoting Healing, Breaking The Bias.”

The event is being hosted by the City of Durham Neighborhood Improvement Services Department Human Relations Division and will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free annual forum is held annually in honor of National Women’s History Month and is open to the public. Spanish and American Sign Language interpretations of the forum will be provided.

Panelists include Deputy City Manager Bertha Johnson, Durham Police Department Chief Patrice Andrews, Attorney Anabel Franceschini Rosa with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, and Pearsontown Elementary School Principal Asia Cunningham.

The event will be held on Zoom but will also be streamed from the department’s Durham Community Engagement Facebook page and will also be made available on the city’s YouTube channel.

Click here to register for the forum.