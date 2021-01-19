Durham leaders pass nondiscrimination ordinance, expansion of violence interrupter program

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham City Council Tuesday night approved a new nondiscrimination ordinance and additional funding for the Bull City United violence interrupter program.

The nondiscrimination ordinance expands protections to “safeguard the rights and opportunities of all persons to be free from discrimination in employment and public accomodations, based upon race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and protected hairstyle.”

It passed unanimously. It will take effect on July 1.

The Bull City United violence interrupter program takes people who have ties to communities with heavy crime and has them intervene to stop shootings before they occur. The program was created in 2016. Over the following two years, shooting incidents decreased by 28 percent in two high-crime areas in Durham.

The council approved $935,488 in funding for the program to expand to four additional census tracts. It will add 18 more positions.

Mayor Steve Schewel was the only person who voted against it.