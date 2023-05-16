DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham are coming together to remember youth lost to gun violence in the city.

Durham city, county, and school district leaders held a Day of Remembrance. It began with a moment of silence in the morning.

In their speeches, Monday evening officials and students called one everyone to take action.

“No more silence, no more gun violence,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said.

According to the latest Durham Police data, 19 children between the ages of 6-17 were shot through April 22 of this year, five of them during a three day span in March.

Speakers at the day of remembrance called for stricter gun laws and for gun owners to safely store their guns. Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Brenda Howerton said Durham Police data shows 58 percent of stolen guns are taken from cars and 61 percent of those cars are unlocked.

“You want me to keep your streets safe, I’m asking you to help me, lock your doors, it’s very simple,” Commissioner Nimasheena Burns said.

Leaders are also pushing for businesses to hire locally.

“The quickest way to stop a bullet is with a job,” Burns said.

The Vice President of Hillside High School’s drama club called on everyone to speak up.

“If you see something and don’t say something about it you are just as bad as the person committing the wrongdoing,” the student said.