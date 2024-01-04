DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For months since the war between Israel and Hamas began, a group in Durham has begged its city’s leaders to take a stand on the conflict.

“To our friends, to our children, how can we eat food with them, sleep in a home with them, tell them we love them knowing that there are human kin in Gaza who are never going to be able to do that again?” Jasmina Nogo told the City Council on Thursday.

Others say the city should do nothing.

“It is Hamas-Israeli war, and as such, it should stay like this,” Yotam Cahana said. “The City Council should deal with the stuff that is important for our citizens.”

Dozens of Durham community members came to Thursday’s council work session to advocate for and against a ceasefire resolution.

Many who are for it ask that the resolution calls for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza, as well as, a release of all hostages.

“How is a mass murder of innocent Palestinians paid with our tax dollars a controversial stance [to be against],” Victor Urquiza said. “Please explain this to me. I can’t wrap my head around this.”

North Carolina town councils like Carrboro’s have already passed resolutions of their own.

“This petition to get involved into international matters is completely out of the scope of the practice of this governmental body,” Ricardo Correa told Durham leaders.

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams is asking the community for more time to respond.

“Trust me,” Williams said. “The advocacy on this issue is just as loud on all sides. On all sides.”

The mayor also said he will meet next week with a group of people who stand in the middle of the issue.

On Thursday night, dozens also protested and marched down the streets of downtown Durham calling for a ceasefire.