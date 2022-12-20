DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — With the old Durham police headquarters sitting vacant for years, local leaders are starting a renewed effort to find the best use of the space.

Talks about the property began four years ago. But, earlier this fall, city council rejected two housing development proposals for the land, citing lower-than-anticipated offers.

During a Tuesday council work session, members stressed the importance of providing affordable housing, something community members first advocated for on the land in 2018.

“I’d like to see some component of affordable housing preserved there and if we can, if we can, preserve the building and capitalize on the historic nature of it,” Councilmember Mark-Anthony Middleton said.

Mick Raynor, associate pastor at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church across the street, also wants to see affordable housing.

“What’s most vital for the culture of Durham is being a place for people to live and work in downtown,” Raynor said.

Ph.D. student Kevin Sonke, who lives nearby, said he wants to see a wider range of housing options for young professionals.

“Housing is an option, like housing that’s affordable on a large scale, income-wise,” Sonke said. “So, like, low income but also low to middle income housing.”

Councilmember Leonardo Williams also asked for middle-income housing during the city meeting.

“Providing more options that includes affordable housing but allows us to have a bit more creativity.” Williams said.

Williams also advocated for a museum or gathering space in the area.

“Our Durham museum of history is the size of my living room. It’s really tiny and we are a city that has a giant size history,” Williams said. “I want it to be intentional. I want us to have purpose with this.”

From leaders to locals alike, many agree that the space could help to create more places to live in the city.

City leaders said they’re open to partnering with developers to make it a place to both live and come together, with top priorities being affordable housing, commercial retail and meeting space.

“I do think that is the gateway from that side of town coming into downtown Durham,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said. “We really need to make sure that it has some place where everybody can frequent.”

However, when it comes to preserving the original building, councilmembers say it all comes down to cost.

“If we can honor the historical legacy that we want and if there’s a way to keep the building while remaining financially feasible,” Middleton said.