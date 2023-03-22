DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continues into the shootings of three 16-year-old boys on Tuesday night.

Angel Caneles Quintana, 16, and Osmar Burgos Banegas, 16, were found dead on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard.

Durham Public Schools said Quintana attended Riverside High School and Banegas attended Lakeview School.

Another juvenile boy was shot and was taken to the hospital by his parents. He is now in stable condition.

Durham police arrested Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza, 18, for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

“For me being a lifelong Durham resident, I think back to the lives that were lost when I was growing up. It’s senseless and it’s tragic,” DeWarren Langley said.

Langley is the chairman of the Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

He said the council is asking Durham County in its upcoming budget to match the more than $700,000 it gets from the state by 30 percent. Langley said the money would go toward mentorship and intervention programs.

Langley runs the Charles Hamilton Houston Foundation, Inc.

“I think that’s where we are falling short. We are not connecting and continuously supporting our boys and young men in a way to help them reach their full potential,” Langley said. “It requirements investment. What we need is money for direct services and support.”

CBS 17 also talked to Durham City Council Member, Leonardo Williams, about the city’s efforts regarding gun violence amongst young people.

“I think that what is present is the ongoing effort towards a solution, but I’ve yet to see what actually works,” Williams said. “Other than spending time and building relationships. Funding is great. Mentoring programs are great, but there’s nothing more valuable than simply spending time and building relationships with these young brothers.”

Williams has a different approach. He hopes the biggest investment is time with children in the community.

“I want black men knocking on doors on every city block there is. I want time spent with young boys. I want to send 20-30 black men in every single middle school and high school,” he said.

Langley is looking to elected officials to step up to help combat the issue surrounding violent crime.

“It’s going to require our elected officials, many of whom ran on a platform to do something aggressive and different around gun violence and supporting boys of color. We are not seeing the decisions match the campaign promises,” he mentioned.