Durham libraries handing out free KN-95 masks – but you’ll need to act quickly to get them

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County libraries will likely be the site of some big crowds as they’re once again handing out free KN-95 masks on Friday.

Today only, free KN-95 masks will be available for pickup at multiple Durham library locations throughout the county.

All Durham County libraries will participate, except for the Sanford L. Warren Library, which is closed for repairs.

Each household can visit a library and pick up one bag of 10 KN-95 masks.

Mask pickup will be available at the COVID-19 screening station or at the front desk of each library during regular business hours (9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Community organizations, businesses, or churches that are interested in requesting larger quantities of masks to distribute to those in the community and to employees can submit a request here.

County officials said that aside from the masks being handed out today, no additional masks will be sent to testing sites to be given out.

Masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

If you would like to get a pack of masks you will probably need to show up early. Earlier this month, more than 30,000 masks were handed out across Durham library sites and locations ran out in six hours or less.