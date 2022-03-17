DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham has posted new positions for unarmed responders who will start going to certain 911 calls in the city as early as June.

As CBS 17 has previously reported, Durham has started a new Community Safety Department which will soon include teams of unarmed responders who will respond to mental health calls, welfare checks, trespassing calls, and public indecency calls.

“The goal of this particular work is in a moment of crisis to make sure that we send the right response,” said Ryan Smith, director of the city’s Community Safety Department.

The city just posted the positions for those unarmed responders on Tuesday. Smith said they are looking to hire a total of three crisis response clinicians and two peer support specialists.

The licensed clinicians would make anywhere from $58,489.60 to $90,646.40 annually and the peer support specialists would make $43,302 to $66,640 annually.

Smith said the licensed clinicians and peer support specialists would work in teams of three with an advanced EMT when they respond to calls.

“We are working closely with DPD and other first responders on designing all of these protocols to determine which calls are appropriate,” Smiths said. “Based on the information provided by the call taker, what the call type is and whether or not there’s a weapon present, that will determine who is eligible to respond to that call.”

Smith said in the beginning these unarmed responders likely won’t respond to calls citywide, but rather focus on certain areas of the city.

“Because we have limited resources, these will be operating in different parts of the city during the startup pilot phase,” Smith said.

Smith said if the calls they respond to become dangerous, he said these unarmed responders will be able to call for backup.

“Our teams will be fully visible to 911 we’re going to have protocols in place to be able to radio for back up,” Smith said.

Eugene, Oregon has a program like Durham’s Community Safety Department, which is called the CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On the Streets) program.

Officials with its program recently told CBS 17 that its unarmed responders had to call for backup on less than 1 percent of the calls they responded to in 2019. Also, none of their unarmed responders have been injured since the program started 30 years ago.