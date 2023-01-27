DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Public Schools’ magnet school lottery is open and will be available to enter through Feb. 6 at 5 p.m.

Parents and guardians that want to enter their student’s name in the lottery for the district’s 21 magnet programs for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to:

Create an online account with a valid email address or phone number to submit an application at the SmartChoice Application Account here.

Access the SmartChoice Application site by using a smart phone, tablet or computer by clicking here.

Parents or guardians can get assistance by calling the English phone number at 919-560-2059 or the Spanish phone number at 919-560-2510.

A help session for parents needing assistance with magnet school applications will be held on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center.

Durham schools said lottery results will be posted March 1.