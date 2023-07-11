GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilson man wanted for murder has been arrested.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 31-year-old Jonquel Marquis Tabron of Wilson on June 30. He was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This arrest was in connection to a homicide that happened in July 2021, when officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 2300 block of Charles Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found 35-year-old Dumar Mosquera of Durham stabbed to death inside the home, police say.

Tabron is being held in the Durham County Jail on a $2 million bond.