DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office announced they located and arrested Joshua Alonzo Writz on Saturday.

Writz is charged with the following:

  • 11 counts of breaking and entering
  • nine counts of felony larceny
  • two counts of failure to appear on felony breaking and entering
  • two counts of felony probation violation
  • one count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge of injury to real property
  • one count of felony conspiracy
  • one count of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • one count of possession of burglary tools

Writz received a $20,000 secured bond for failure to appear and a $5,000 secured bond for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Writz is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.