DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.
The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.
The sheriff’s office announced they located and arrested Joshua Alonzo Writz on Saturday.
Writz is charged with the following:
- 11 counts of breaking and entering
- nine counts of felony larceny
- two counts of failure to appear on felony breaking and entering
- two counts of felony probation violation
- one count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge of injury to real property
- one count of felony conspiracy
- one count of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- one count of possession of burglary tools
Writz received a $20,000 secured bond for failure to appear and a $5,000 secured bond for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Writz is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.