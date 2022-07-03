DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.

The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office announced they located and arrested Joshua Alonzo Writz on Saturday.

Writz is charged with the following:

11 counts of breaking and entering

nine counts of felony larceny

two counts of failure to appear on felony breaking and entering

two counts of felony probation violation

one count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charge of injury to real property

one count of felony conspiracy

one count of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

one count of possession of burglary tools

Writz received a $20,000 secured bond for failure to appear and a $5,000 secured bond for flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Writz is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.