DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody after police say he attacked an officer after crashing his car on Friday morning.

According to the Durham Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and U.S. 15-501.

The officer did not try to pursue the vehicle but found that the car crashed shortly afterward near the exit ramp from U.S. 15-501 to West Cornwallis Road, police said.

When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Demario Holman of Durham, “became assaultive and attacked the officer, and attempted to render the officer unconscious,” according to a press release from Durham police.

An emergency chaplain who was riding with the officer then intervened and took the suspect into custody. A rifle and marijuana were also found inside the vehicle, police said.

Both the officer and the chaplain were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Holman was arrested on the following charges:

Assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury

Assault by strangulation

Assault inflicting serious injury

Possession of firearm by felon

Possess weapon of mass destruction

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony flee to elude

Carrying concealed gun

Resist public officer

He’s being held in the Durham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.