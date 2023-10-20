DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is now in custody after police say he attacked an officer after crashing his car on Friday morning.
According to the Durham Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for speeding just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Cornwallis Road and U.S. 15-501.
The officer did not try to pursue the vehicle but found that the car crashed shortly afterward near the exit ramp from U.S. 15-501 to West Cornwallis Road, police said.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Demario Holman of Durham, “became assaultive and attacked the officer, and attempted to render the officer unconscious,” according to a press release from Durham police.
An emergency chaplain who was riding with the officer then intervened and took the suspect into custody. A rifle and marijuana were also found inside the vehicle, police said.
Both the officer and the chaplain were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Holman was arrested on the following charges:
- Assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury
- Assault by strangulation
- Assault inflicting serious injury
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possess weapon of mass destruction
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony flee to elude
- Carrying concealed gun
- Resist public officer
He’s being held in the Durham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.