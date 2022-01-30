Durham man arrested after he’s suspected of using DaBaby’s DJ to flee murder scene in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested Saturday in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting in which officials believe he and two others used famous rapper DaBaby’s current DJ to flee the murder scene.

Jacob Michael Townsend, 23, was booked on eight charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kenneth Daniel Kelly of Kernersville in 2018.

Townsend, in addition to first-degree murder, is charged with breaking and or entering, second-degree kidnapping, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, three counts of failure to appear on felony and probation violation, which is a felony.

Sajae Charles Woodley, 21, and his attorney, Julie Boyer, have been asking prosecutors to turn over all information relating to Woodley and any others in connection with the death of Kelly since 2018.

This includes any court documents and search warrants that could identify Dejuane Malachi Dunwood, the current DJ of rapper DaBaby, who Woodley’s attorney believes struck a deal in the case, a motion shows.

Boyer included email correspondence between Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster and Gary Mundy of the Kernersville Police Department that mentions a man identified as Dunwood in search warrants for the case, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Mundy included a copy of an email message he received that same day from Det. J.L. Redden, one of the lead investigators in Kelly’s death.

Dunwood’s attorney was also identified in other search warrants.

However, a plea deal was never found.

Dunwood, who is currently confirmed to be DaBaby’s current DJ under stage name DJ K.i.D, did not return a message to comment, and Redden no longer works for the police department, for unidentified reasons, the Journal said.

However, Kernserville police interviewed Dunwood three times, and in the final two, gave full statements that said he took Townsend, Woodley and Justin Norey Noland, 22, to Kelly’s apartment twice. He then told detectives that he knew the three men were planning a robbery but had no idea that they were going to shoot anyone, the Winston-Salem Journal said.

Kelly later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Townsend is currently being held in the Guilford County jail.

WGHP contributed to this article.