DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old Durham man has been charged in the killing of a 39-year-old in September 2022.

Jamaree Green, 20, of Durham, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Jivon Cherry that happened on Glenn Falls Drive on Sept 13, 2022.

Around 7:40 p.m. on that date, Durham officers responded to the 900 block of Glenn Falls Drive where they found Cherry in the trunk of a car at Falls Pointe Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 26, 2023, investigators charged Green with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with this murder.

On Aug. 15, Green was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol for those outstanding warrants obtained by Durham police. Green was additionally charged by the patrol in multiple crimes related to fleeing a traffic stop and leading troopers on a high-speed chase.

On Friday, Durham police transported Green from Georgia to the Durham County Jail where he remains without bond.

A woman was charged just weeks after Cherry’s death.

23-year-old Sianne Wright was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at 919-560-4440 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.