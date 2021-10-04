Durham man arrested for shooting at tow truck driver during argument, sheriff’s office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man was arrested for shooting at a tow truck driver during an argument on Sept. 26, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The victim said 33-year-old John Faltass fired 30 shots at him and his tow truck. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened along the 3700 block of Cub Creek Road on Sept. 26.

The tow truck driver was in the process of delivering a vehicle to the location when Faltass, the registered owner of the car, started a verbal argument. Faltass then became “physically combative with the tow truck driver,” the sheriff’s office said.

The tow truck driver tried to leave when multiple shots were fired by Faltass, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim then ran into nearby woods and called for assistance. Faltass then fired more shots at the truck, officials said.

Durham County deputies responded to the scene and arrested Faltass without incident. The tow truck driver was not injured.

Faltass was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, simple assault, and communicating threats.

The sheriff’s office offered the following reminder: “Tow truck drivers need to protect themselves at all costs and to refuse service to those that are aggressive towards them.”