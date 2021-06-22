Durham man arrested, charged after dispute leads to fatal shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon on Cherry Grove Street, according to Durham police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Cherry Grove Street at 3:40 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found a man, identified as 46-year-old Marquin Alonso Padilla of Durham, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Last evening, investigators arrested Luis Benavides, 23, of Durham and charged him with murder. Benavides was placed in jail without bond, police say.

The shooting apparently happened during a dispute, according to investigators. Police reported previously that a vehicle crash was also involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.